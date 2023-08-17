Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Buys 17,105 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,105 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $5,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,560,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 2,500 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,709 shares in the company, valued at $2,646,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 34,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $3,540,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,607 shares in the company, valued at $29,560,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,393 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,521 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

NYSE:ELF traded down $9.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.22. 1,131,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,554. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.31. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $36.13 and a one year high of $137.48.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.