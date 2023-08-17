Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $16.50 Million Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 227.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,693 shares during the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club accounts for 2.2% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 77,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 178,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,573,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,780,000 after acquiring an additional 304,119 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.11. 1,277,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,453. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monica Schwartz sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $938,140.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,749.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,368 shares of company stock worth $1,022,148. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

