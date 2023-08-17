Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $4.26 Million in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter worth about $596,970,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,882.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,852,740 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on MNST

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,625,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,868. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.