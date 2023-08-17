Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 65,973 Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,192,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Kontoor Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in Kontoor Brands by 360.4% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.24. The stock had a trading volume of 198,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,522. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.46 and a 12 month high of $53.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $616.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.52 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.29.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

