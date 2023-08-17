Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 504.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $205.24. 1,619,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,868,200. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.90 and a 1 year high of $210.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.28. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 401,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,752,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,510.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David S. Marriott sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $7,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 401,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,752,155.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,090 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,213. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

