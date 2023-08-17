Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 17,204 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,204 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.29% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,331. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.14 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 82.79%. The business had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.89 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACI. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.03.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

