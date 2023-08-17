LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

LNXSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of LNXSF stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.

