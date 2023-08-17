LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $50.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.00.
LNXSF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. HSBC downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNXSF
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty chemicals company that engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 3 Ways to Play the Upcoming NFL Season
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- The TJX Companies: Offprice Retail Hits its Stride in Q2
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Target Misses The Mark: Is It Too Late To Sell?
Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.