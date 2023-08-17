Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Larimar Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of LRMR stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,330. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $166.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Larimar Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,476,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 345.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 954,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 443,678 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 839,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Larimar Therapeutics by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 627,067 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive, and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.