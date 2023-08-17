LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of LCNB opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.
LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.
