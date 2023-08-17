LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

LCNB Stock Performance

Shares of LCNB opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.21. LCNB has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $174.81 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Get LCNB alerts:

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. LCNB had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Research analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of LCNB

LCNB Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in LCNB in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 898.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LCNB by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as individual retirement accounts and time certificates. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.