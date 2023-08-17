Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 615,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Lear from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Lear from $137.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lear from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lear

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total transaction of $2,390,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 10,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,598,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,390,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,683 shares of company stock worth $6,640,802 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LEA stock opened at $141.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.67 and a 200 day moving average of $138.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.58. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.12. Lear had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

