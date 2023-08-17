Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Lee Enterprises Stock Performance

LEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Lee Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Lee Enterprises by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lee Enterprises by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lee Enterprises by 10.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

