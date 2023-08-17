Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lee Enterprises Stock Performance
LEE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,443. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37. Lee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $23.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Herbert W. Moloney III acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.33 per share, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,475.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
