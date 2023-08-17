Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Viracta Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities lowered their target price on Viracta Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VIRX opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 74.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 167,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 71,683 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 139.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Viracta Therapeutics by 129.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 31,264 shares in the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

