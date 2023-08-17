Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after buying an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 426.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,155,000 after buying an additional 3,768,579 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $530,070,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.07.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ABBV traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,241,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,067. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

