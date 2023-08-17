Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $400.85. 4,081,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.62. The company has a market cap of $320.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

