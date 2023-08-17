Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF makes up 5.0% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $13,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $380.90. 17,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $261.80 and a 12-month high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.93.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

