Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Sells 174 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,275,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $17.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $933.48. 226,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,983. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $939.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $894.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $680.00 and a 52-week high of $975.72. The stock has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.