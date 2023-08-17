Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.84. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $37.30 and a 12-month high of $77.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.09.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. William Blair initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,614,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,194,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Legend Biotech by 367.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 427,047 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.