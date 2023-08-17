Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $67.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $77.32.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,450,000 after buying an additional 615,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Legend Biotech by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,810,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,142,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Legend Biotech by 14.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,609,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,841,000 after purchasing an additional 332,773 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,545 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 4.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,112,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,783,000 after purchasing an additional 95,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.