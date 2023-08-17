Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 528.2% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 736.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 345,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,176. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $37.54 and a 52-week high of $50.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

