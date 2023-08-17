Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Cable One accounts for about 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Cable One worth $9,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cable One by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Cable One by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

CABO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,275.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $881.00.

Cable One stock traded up $4.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $668.30. 30,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,466. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $689.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $602.70 and a 12-month high of $1,365.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 66.55%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

