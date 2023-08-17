Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $12.21 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services makes up about 1.8% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Universal Health Services worth $12,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on UHS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.40. The stock had a trading volume of 354,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.31%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

