Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $4.45 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 560.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 243,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,948 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after buying an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,080,000 after buying an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,062,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,836,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,354. The firm has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.50 and a 200-day moving average of $84.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 97.87%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,866 shares of company stock worth $850,439. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

