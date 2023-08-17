Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Increases Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies comprises about 1.2% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.0% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $7.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $272.72. 223,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,323. The stock has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.74. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $317.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.57%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

