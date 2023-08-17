Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $115,000 in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,476 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,416,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,849,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TCN. VNET Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, June 26th. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Tricon Residential Trading Down 1.1 %

TCN stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.26. 809,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,563. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.18 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

