Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 750 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WH. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.25. 219,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

