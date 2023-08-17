LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 166,258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 175,812 shares.The stock last traded at $5.01 and had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LG Display in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.37.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The electronics maker reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. LG Display had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of LG Display by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 186,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 20,369 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LG Display during the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

