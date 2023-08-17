Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.38.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LICY

Li-Cycle Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LICY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.35. 1,240,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,748. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $7.70.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 11.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in Li-Cycle by 14.3% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Li-Cycle by 135.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Li-Cycle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 190,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 60.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.