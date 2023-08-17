Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Li-Cycle’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LICY

Li-Cycle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LICY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 1,040,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,489. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $7.70.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li-Cycle

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,631,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,355,000 after buying an additional 995,021 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,814,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 691,300 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,989,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,258,000 after buying an additional 217,362 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,720,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,317,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Li-Cycle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,887,000 after buying an additional 100,830 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle

(Get Free Report)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.