Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Stake Decreased by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 898,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,550 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 5.1% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $17,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.77.

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $17.91. The stock had a trading volume of 483,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.59.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

