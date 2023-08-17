Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Price Tops $1,695.49 on Exchanges

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Lido Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,695.49 or 0.06331199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $13.85 billion and $27.38 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Lido Staked ETH

Lido Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 8,165,910 tokens. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 8,150,185.96279072. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,795.13810664 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $12,083,084.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

