LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LFVN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. 358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,669. LifeVantage has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $4.18.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive and immune system function; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; IC Bright, a supplement to support eye and brain health, reduce eye fatigue and strain, supports cognitive functions, and support normal sleep patterns; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
