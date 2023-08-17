Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.88. 149,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 350,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $524.76 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.23.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.30 million. Analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $183,943.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,858,293 shares in the company, valued at $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

