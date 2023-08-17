Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Position Raised by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $2,409,138,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Linde by 183.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,411,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,130,000 after buying an additional 1,562,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $450,378,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.41.

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LIN opened at $377.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $393.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $377.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

