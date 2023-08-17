Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $895.92

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 895.92 ($11.37) and traded as low as GBX 618.50 ($7.85). Liontrust Asset Management shares last traded at GBX 622 ($7.89), with a volume of 178,153 shares.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Liontrust Asset Management from GBX 1,150 ($14.59) to GBX 1,040 ($13.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £391.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,000.82, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 692.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 889.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th were given a GBX 50 ($0.63) dividend. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $22.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11,803.28%.

In other Liontrust Asset Management news, insider John Stephen Ions sold 13,810 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 739 ($9.37), for a total value of £102,055.90 ($129,463.28). Also, insider Vinay Kumar Abrol sold 7,157 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 649 ($8.23), for a total value of £46,448.93 ($58,922.91). Company insiders own 14.04% of the company's stock.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

