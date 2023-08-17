LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 36,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,651. LKQ has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LKQ

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 27.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 23.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

