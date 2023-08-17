Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.5% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,489 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 313.1% during the 1st quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 2,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $448.25. 215,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $465.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $381.55 and a twelve month high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

