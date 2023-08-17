LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LondonMetric Property from GBX 245 ($3.11) to GBX 255 ($3.23) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LondonMetric Property currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $223.33.
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 16.5 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
