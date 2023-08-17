LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Receives $245.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LPL Financial

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Fund LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial stock opened at $221.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $179.00 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 16.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

