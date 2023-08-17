LPL Financial LLC Has $227.70 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,183,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 595,256 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $227,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock remained flat at $70.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,323,111. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

