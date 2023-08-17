LPL Financial LLC Has $243.96 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,673,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,993 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.19% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $243,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NOBL stock traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $93.78. The company had a trading volume of 362,862 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.13.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

