LPL Financial LLC Has $279.76 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,319,977 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 65,195 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Meta Platforms worth $279,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. China Renaissance raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $292.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,110,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $296.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $752.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $178,377.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,410,021.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 8,653 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.