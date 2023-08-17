Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 140,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average session volume of 88,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 7.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$177.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.18.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, focuses on the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. It holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana; and operates Clara Platform, a digital diamond sales platform. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

