Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.80 target price on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,098. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.87. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 7,873.64% and a negative return on equity of 371.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,506 shares in the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.