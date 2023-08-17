Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $413.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.40.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.06. 48,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,645,602. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $353.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $277.50 and a 12-month high of $394.64. The firm has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

