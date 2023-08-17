LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,295 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises approximately 1.3% of Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.88.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.05. 742,075 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.14. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.19 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.64%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

