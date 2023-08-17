Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Bought by Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 37,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 210.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

MMP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.86. 444,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,067. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $67.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

