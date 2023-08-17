Magic Internet Money Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $103.90 Million (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003582 BTC on major exchanges. Magic Internet Money has a total market cap of $103.90 million and $789,748.28 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Magic Internet Money Coin Profile

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic Internet Money (MIM) is a stablecoin soft-pegged to the US dollar, created by Daniele Sestagalli in 2021. It is minted by the Abracadabra.money protocol and backed by interest-bearing tokens. MIM can be borrowed against collateral on the Abracadabra platform and allows fast and secure cross-chain transfers through Beaming. Its value is maintained through arbitrage, keeping it close to 1 USD. MIM serves as a stable digital currency for various financial activities on the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Magic Internet Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

