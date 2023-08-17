Magna Terra Minerals (CVE:MTT) Trading Up 25%

Magna Terra Minerals Inc. (CVE:MTT – Get Free Report) shares were up 25% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 199,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the average daily volume of 55,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Magna Terra Minerals Trading Down 20.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Magna Terra Minerals Company Profile

Magna Terra Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada and Argentina. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the 100%-owned Great Northern Project comprising two claim blocks, which includes Great Northern and Viking Zones covering an area of 13,775 hectares located in western Newfoundland.

