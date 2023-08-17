Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

MGNI has been the topic of several other research reports. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.50.

Magnite Trading Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity at Magnite

NASDAQ:MGNI traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,475. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. Magnite has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Magnite news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.69, for a total transaction of $876,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,430,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,717,541.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $158,724.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 322,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,193,197.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,847 shares of company stock worth $2,453,417. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnite

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Magnite during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,419,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 97,062 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 47.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 409,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Magnite by 55.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

Further Reading

