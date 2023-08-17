MAI Capital Management Acquires 2,585 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.60% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.42. The stock had a trading volume of 36,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,636. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.41. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12-month low of $158.95 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

